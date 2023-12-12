Love gaming? Listen to our podcast One More Life!

Whether you’ve been a fan of the rambunctious reptilians since they first kick-flipped their way into the scene in the 1980s, or just since the recent Mutant Mayhem film, you’re bound to find a lot to love here.

It’s not just Fortnite getting the turtle treatment, as there’s also an upcoming TMNT game that will tie in with the movie.

But read on, for Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo wait for no man! Unless pizza is involved, that is.

The TMNT skins are rumoured to come to Fortnite on 15th December 2023 according to renowned leaker HYPEX on X (formerly Twitter) via SpushFNBR.

It’s not just skins either, as it would appear that some of the Ninja Turtles’ signature weapons may be available too, as seen in Fortnite Soul’s YouTube video.

HYPEX is pretty much always on the money when it comes to leaks and rumours and is even an Epic Partner, lending further credence to the news.

There’s no rumoured time at the moment, so when these will become available in the UK is currently unclear. When we do know more regarding the situation we will update you as soon as we can.

How can you get the TMNT skins in Fortnite?

The TMNT skins and weapons will be available in the Fortnite Shop, according to the leaks.

Whether or not more variations to unlock via challenges, such as was the case with the Peter Griffin skin, will be introduced remains to be seen, but we think it will be highly likely given how iconic the characters are.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll get any LEGO TMNT, skins which is a real shame as there have been great crossovers between the two in past.

The TMNT skins will likely only be useable in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival and Rocket racing.

