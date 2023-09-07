Our own four-star review praised it for its "smart, accomplished movie-making that relishes colouring outside the lines to breathe fresh air into a genre that frequently teeters on the brink of cliché".

Seth Rogen managed to put together an all-star cast for the animated film, including himself, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rudd, Ice Cube, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito and even Natasia Demetriou.

Now, the exciting visuals of the film are continuing as a video game, launching in 2024 on PC and consoles.

We don’t have a name for the game yet, but we do know it’s set in the same world as Mutant Mayhem, and its story is taking place months after the events of the movie.

A press release has detailed that the upcoming game is set to feature "unique visuals inspired by the film’s bold, painterly art style".

It will also combine "energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative" in which you take control of the titular ninja turtles and attempt to save New York City from a new mutant threat.

No trailer or screenshots of the game have been revealed as of yet, but scroll to the top of this page and you’ll see the first official concept art that points to the art style the game is hoping to achieve. If it manages to successfully implement the art style of the film, we’re in for one ludicrously pretty game.

Published by Outright Games, the new TMNT: Mutant Mayhem game is an exciting reveal for fans of the franchise, which began in 1984 as a comic book.

COO at Outright Games, Stephanie Malham, said: "Nickelodeon is one of our longest standing licensing collaborators and we’re overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a brand new and original video game."

Malham continued: "This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world and we’re beyond excited to use our expertise to expand the Turtles’ global reach even further through the world of video games."

Doug Rosen, SVP of games and emerging media at Paramount, added: "The vibrancy of this new film’s animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can’t wait for everyone to play it."

The as-yet-untitled game following on from TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is due to release on PC and consoles some time in 2024.

Keep your eyes peeled here at RadioTimes.com for updates on its name, release date and more. Fingers crossed we learn more about the game soon!

