Some of these new treats are hidden away in the map, such as those found in Eren Jaeger’s family basement (the English spelling Yeager is also correct, fact fans!).

With the release of Fortnite’s latest patch , the Attack on Titan crossover has finally come to pass. With it, it has brought loads of new skins and weapons from the series to unlock.

Epic has really gone above and beyond to capture the mystery from the anime but instead of finding the secrets of the Titans, you will find some seriously impressive weapons and complete the Jaeger Family Basement quest.

Where is Eren Jaeger’s basement in Fortnite? Yeager family basement location

The quickest way to find Eren Jaeger’s basement in Fortnite is probably to watch this video from an ever-reliable YouTuber named Harry 94:

At this location, you'll find a chest, where ODM Gear and Thunder Spears are very likely to spawn. If you prefer written guides, keep scrolling and you'll find out where to go!

To find the Jaeger family basement, you need to get to Anvil Square and seek out the southeastern most building. Make sure to be geared up and get here as soon as possible as other players will be trying to get there too. Definitely expect a fight.

At the bottom right corner of the building is an annex with stairs leading upstairs and another staircase to your left headed down below.

Head down these stairs and enter the door and you will be in the Jaeger Family Basement with all its glorious goodies laid out for your looting. Make sure to watch your back as you most likely won’t be alone, though your ODM gear or Thunder Spears will make short work of them.

