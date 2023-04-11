The Attack on Titan skins in Fortnite include outfits based on Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann. And you can also get ODM Gear and Thunder Spears on the battle royale island. And that's not to mention the other items you can earn or buy.

The Fortnite update today has brought some long-awaited Attack on Titan content into the game, but how exactly can fans of the anime collect all these crossover goodies?

Keep on reading and we'll explain everything you need to know about the Fortnite Attack on Titan event and how to make the most of it.

How to get Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite

To get the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite, you need to own the current battle pass and complete the following Attack on Titan quests:

Swing from 3 different trees in a row using ODM Gear - rewards with A World Without Walls Loading Screen

- rewards with A World Without Walls Loading Screen Search Scout Regiment Footlockers (3) - rewards with Eren’s Faceoff Spray

- rewards with Eren’s Faceoff Spray Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square - rewards with Basement Key Back Bling

- rewards with Basement Key Back Bling Visit Guard Towers (5) - rewards with Scout Regiment Salute Emote

- rewards with Scout Regiment Salute Emote Hit the nape of different Titan Targets with ODM Gear Attacks (4) - rewards with Titan Strike Pickaxe

- rewards with Titan Strike Pickaxe Hit opponents with ODM Gear attacks or a Thunder Spear (7) - rewards with Determined Eren Emoticon

rewards with Determined Eren Emoticon Destroy structures with a Thunder Spear (50) - rewards with Regiment Gear Wrap

rewards with Regiment Gear Wrap Damage opponents while airborne (300) - rewards with Attack on Titan Banner Icon

rewards with Attack on Titan Banner Icon Complete all Eren Jaeger Quests (the eight we've just listed) - rewards with Eren Jaeger Outfit

You can keep track of your progress in the Quests tab of the game! As you can see, earning that Eren Jaeger skin will take a fair bit of work, and you'll earn some other related rewards on your way down the list. You'll need to get it all done before the season ends on 2nd June.

All items revealed for Fortnite Attack on Titan crossover

There are three different ways to collect Attack on Titan items in the current crossover event in Fortnite. We'll run through them for you below!

Unlock in the battle pass

The Eren Jaeger skin and items in the Fortnite battle pass. Epic Games

As well as nabbing you the Eren Jaeger skin, completing the relevant quests in the current battle pass will also get you these Attack on Titan items:

A World Without Walls Loading Screen

Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Basement Key Back Bling

Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Titan Strike Pickaxe

Determined Eren Emoticon

Regiment Gear Wrap

Attack on Titan Banner Icon

Buy in the Item Shop

Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann as they appear in Fortnite. Epic Games

On top of that, you'll find the following Attack on Titan goodies in the paid-for Item Shop:

Captain Levi Outfit with Transformation Serum Back Bling (1,500 V-Bucks)

Mikasa Ackermann Outfit with Ore Light Back Bling (1,500 V-Bucks)

Regiment Cloak Back Bling with Garrison, Military Police, Cadet Corps and Scout emblems (400 V-Bucks)

Snap Blade pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

Thunder Spear Flier glider (1,200 V-Bucks)

Titan Run Pack bundle containing Freestyle, Rampage and Rush emotes (500 V-Bucks)

Unlock for free

The Courageous Mikasa Spray and the Scowling Levi Emoticon in Fortnite. Epic Games

Whether you own the battle pass or not, if you complete an "upcoming Week 5 Quest testing your Thunder Spear Skills", you will earn this item:

Courageous Mikasa Spray

And finally, if you "complete the first of the upcoming Trigger Happy Trials", you will unlock this:

Scowling Levi Emoticon

The Epic Games website adds: "Please note that you need to complete the preceding Treasure Hunting Trials and Process of Elimination Trials for the Trigger Happy Trials to be available."

