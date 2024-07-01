If you read through what the Vault Edition contains down below and don’t feel like spending the extra cash, we’re also here to help you figure out what the best version of the game to pre-order is.

There are options.

Here’s everything you need to know about the CoD BO6 Vault Edition, including what its price is, what’s included, where to pre-order and more.

How much is the CoD BO6 Vault Edition price?

The CoD BO6 Vault Edition costs £99.99 to pre-order here in the UK on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

You can purchase it straight up with the base game included for £99.99, or you can buy the upgrade to the Vault Edition separately for £30. That’s for those of you who prefer to pick up a physical copy of the game rather than go digital (or you’re planning to play on Game Pass).

£99.99 for a digital version of a game with some upgrades is a lot to spend. The lack of a physical Vault Edition has caused some controversy, too.

Is its price worth it? That’s up to you to decide.

What’s included in the CoD BO6 Vault Edition?

CoD: Black Ops 6. Activision

The Black Ops 6 Vault Edition includes a number of digital goodies and extras on top of the base game.

The full list of what’s included in the CoD BO6 Vault Edition is as follows:

Cross Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Xbox or PlayStation)

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack

4 Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus and Klaus

Mastercraft Collection 5 Mastercraft Weapons: Jackal PDW, LR 7.62, AMES 85, Marine SP and Combat Knife

BlackCell (1 Season) Includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP and more

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies 12 GobbleGums of high rarities



Pre-order the CoD BO6 Vault Edition, meanwhile, and you’ll get everything listed above plus Open Beta Early Access and the Woods Operator Pack.

What are the other CoD BO6 pre-order options?

If you’d rather not drop £99.99 on CoD Black Ops 6, there are other pre-order options out there. Physical collectors can breathe a sigh of relief, too, as you can pre-order a boxed copy of the game on PlayStation and Xbox.

Head to GAME to pre-order CoD BO6 on PS5, Xbox or PS4.

Pre-order the physical standard edition of BO6 from GAME (on any platform) and you’ll get a free exclusive Steelbook.

All pre-orders of the game, meanwhile – digital and physical – come with Open Beta early access. For physical copies, you should be given a code by the retailer you pre-order BO6 from.

All digital pre-orders of the game, too, will earn you the free Woods Operator Pack. This instantly unlocks the Classic Woods skin in Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

With the Woods Operator Pack, you can also unlock the Zombie Woods skin and Numbers Woods animated skin by completing a challenge for each skin in MW3 or Warzone.

The skins will also be unlocked in Black Ops 6 upon the game’s launch.

