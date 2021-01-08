CES 2021: what to expect from this year’s virtual tech event

The year of 2021 may have barely started but with the biggest annual consumer electronics show due to take place next week, there will soon be plenty of new technology launches to get excited about.

CES 2021 typically takes place every year in Las Vegas but as with most events of 2020, organisers have instead chosen to make 2021’s expo a virtual affair.

The four-day event will allow technology and consumer brands from across the globe to show off their latest products including everything from earbuds and soundbars to robotic vacuum cleaners and drones.

To help you wade through the deluge of gadgets and tech that will likely be launched next week, here is a guide to what to expect from CES 2021. Below, you’ll find key dates, a rundown of the event and the must-watch brands from 2021 including Samsung, Sony and Panasonic.

When is CES 2021?

CES 2021 will be a virtual event taking place from Monday 11th to Thursday 14th January. The first day is a ‘media day’ and when we can expect most of the big announcements.

Brands including LG, Bosch, Samsung, Panasonic and Philips will all use this day to reveal their biggest products of the year. The following days will be used to show off what these products can do in more detailed presentations and exhibitions.

CES 2021: what to expect

With CES 2021 being an online-only event, this year is clearly going to be a little different. The big brands such as Samsung and Sony are expected to host their own livestreams to make their announcements.

Some of these livestreams should be available for the public to watch, however some will be exclusively for CES attendees and media. If you are eager to see products from a particular brand, you may want to keep an eye on their social media channels on Monday.

There is also a chance brands not involved in CES 2021 will launch their products next week too, while interest is high. This means next week will be a great opportunity to find your next gadget or tech purchase.

With the event being such a big one, we’ve picked out some of the key brands to keep an eye on when it comes to the world of technology and entertainment.

Samsung

Samsung’s press conference is due to take place at 9am EST (2pm in the UK) and the brand usually uses the event to show off its upcoming TV models. So far, we have seen Samsung reveal its long-talked-about MicroLED TV that uses micrometre-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters used in traditional TVs. Samsung boasts that this show make colours more ‘lifelike’.

Samsung has also already announced the launch date for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, which will be revealed on 14 January. This is a good few months earlier than expected as the S range has typically been launched in March.

Sony

Sony’s headphones and earbuds always prove popular. However, the brand did launch some new on-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, relatively recently in August 2020, so earbuds may be more likely at CES 2021.

And, of course, we can’t mention Sony without talking about PS5. While no new products are expected so soon after the release date, there will likely be plenty of discussion around the games console when it comes to any new TV launches.

LG

Ahead of the event beginning on Monday, LG has already revealed a number of its products including a bendable gaming TV. The TV can be watched flat or curved for a more immersive experience. LG will also be revealing its own range of Mini LED TVs at CES 2021, which will include 10 models covering a range of sizes up to a huge 86 inches.

If these pre-announcements were not enough, LG will be launching a new line-up of LG Gram laptops. Designed to be used on the go, LG describes the five new models as “ultra-light, ultra-portable and boasting exceptional performance and long battery life”. No prices for these products yet but we expect they will be revealed during the main event on Monday.

Panasonic

Panasonic is another brand that we expect to show off its high-end TV line-up. Last year saw the Japanese brand launch its HZ2000 OLED model that supported Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker mode, along with the likes of Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The brand also launched new true wireless headphones, the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W, which featured noise-cancelling technology, a splash-proof design and an ‘Ambient Sound’ mode. With a price point of £99, they offered a cheaper alternative to AirPods Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

