When is Cyber Monday 2020? What deals to expect in this year’s sale

Black Friday is fast approaching, which means Cyber Monday 2020 is not far behind it on 30th November.

Advertisement

Both bring with them big deals, discounts and offers on everything from TVs to laptops, toys to tech, from all the big brands including Apple, John Lewis and Argos.

We already know what to expect as the ‘Cyber Week’ tends to follow the same trends, add to that the big brands have all released new products and you can expect their previous versions to appear in the Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday deals.

The release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X could see the originals’ prices slashed so they’re worth keeping an eye out for.

The older iPhones should follow a similar pattern with new iPhone 12 release date on the horizon too. AirPods should see a price drop too as they always prove popular in sales.

When do the Cyber Monday 2020 deals start?

Cyber Monday is on 30th November, 2020 this year as it’s always the first Monday after Thanksgiving. This year Cyber Monday also falls just before December meaning you have plenty of time to look for Christmas gifts – yes we said it, Christmas.

It’s probably a good idea to have a gift list ready to go so when the sales start you have targeted products in mind. Also, remember to check how long it’ll take for products to be delivered.

How long do Cyber Monday deals last?

Cyber Monday is being phased out in favour of the Cyber Week, with deals sometimes continuing through the week after Black Friday. Having said that traditionally deals from Black Friday are updated overnight with new Cyber Monday deals from the Sunday to Monday. We’ll update you on the day with the brands specific times and deals.

Cyber Monday 2020 deals – what to expect

You don’t need a crystal ball to predict what will be the best deals for Cyber Monday 2020. With new products from Apple, Amazon, Google and Sony the older versions are all likely to be on offer. iPhones and PS4 Pro are two to look out for. The iPhone 12 is out before Black Friday so older models should see the price drop – the same applies to PS4.

Amazon is again a great place to look for deals, even with its own Prime Day. The Alexa range is likely to get discounted and Kindles.

The original AirPods are no longer sold by Apple though other brands still have stock so you may see sales on them for Cyber Monday.

If you’re not fussed about Apple, Samsung is another brand to check out. With so many phones on the market it’s likely it will offer some discounts.

Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?

Good question, the term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’ National Retail Federation and Shop.org. The aim was to promote online shopping, hence ‘cyber’, back in 2005 when people typed with one finger and accidentally added three of the same item to their shopping basket, because it was the dark ages of course. Thank goodness, we all got the handle of the World Wide Web and now Cyber Monday has grown into nearly as much as a shopping phenomenon as Black Friday.

The other idea was to get smaller retailers on a level playing field with the big giants. Of course, it didn’t take long for the big brands to jump on Cyber Monday too, but hey, it means more deals for everything so we’re not complaining.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Apart from the original reason they were set up, not much. The benefit of Cyber Monday is you can hold out for the best deal. If you’re unsure about forking out money for a TV or laptop in the Black Friday sales and then find yourself unable to sleep for dreaming of a Samsung Chromebook or that the Echo Dot is haunting you, then you can try again in the Cyber Monday sales.

Currys Black Friday push also has the Price Match promise so if you have buyer’s remorse when you see a cheaper product on Monday you can go back to Currys and get the same price.

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday deals?

We’ll be sharing the best deals on TVs, laptops, games consoles and tech here at RadioTimes.com. We’ll also have our brand guides so remember to check back on the day.

As well as the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday there will be plenty of early deals too which we will share on our best Black Friday deals page.

Can I return Black Friday and Cyber Monday items?

Your rights remain the same as when you normally buy an item. If you buy in store remember to check with the brand’s own policy, but if your item is faulty, legally, you can get a refund. If you just don’t like the product then you may have an issue. Retailers can ask to see proof of purchase so keep all your receipts. If you need a repair or a replacement then keep your warranty and guarantee just in case too. You don’t need this legally but it’s good to have it to hand.

If you’re buying online you’re covered by ‘distance selling’, which means you can cancel your purchase and return your item if it’s faulty. Just contact the retailer within 14 days from when the item arrives, send it back within 14 days and the refund must be with you within 14 days of it arriving back at the retailer.

Remember to always check a brand’s policy too.

Where can I find the latest Black Friday Deals?

We aim to keep you up to date with the latest in all the gadgets and gizmo’s you can find for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So keep your eyes peeled for details about the best Argos Black Friday deals, best Samsung deals, and the best GAME Black Friday deals.

Then there are savings to be found too at Amazon – we have rounded them up on our Amazon Black Friday deals page, as we have for Smyths Black Friday deals, and, of course, Apple Black Friday deals – Apple always come through with some stellar savings at sale events especially with new products coming at the Apple Event on 15th September.

Advertisement

Visit RadioTimes.com on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for updated offers in the lead up to the event and on the day.