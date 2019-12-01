Best Black Friday phone deals – iPhone 11 for £29 p/m, plus offers from Vodafone, EE, O2 and Tesco Mobile

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone contract then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to snap up a good deal, not only on a handset but on a contract too. Deals will be running until Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

Apple fans will already know that iPhone 11 is the new phone on the block and, while it may be new, it’s included in deals. If you’re camp Android then maybe take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, or if you just need something cheap and cheerful Nokia has seen a resurgence.

Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Fonehouse, EE, Vodafone and Mobile Phones Direct are competing to provide the best contract deals. For SIM-free phones then Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Very are all good places to start.

Mobiles.co.uk currently have some of the best offers on Apple iPhones, with the 64GB iPhone XR for just £33 per month and no upfront cost. They also have the popular iPhone 11 for £33 per month and £99 upfront.

The cheapest monthly deal we’ve found for iPhone 11 is £29 per month with EE from Metrofone – but you have to pay £260 upfront.

If you’re looking for a top of the range Samsung, fonehouse are selling the Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus with 128GB of data for £43 per month with no upfront cost.

The Carphone Warehouse is offering a free Nintendo Switch Lite with select contracts as is Fonehouse. Vodafone is offering a free Google Nest Hub Max for new and upgrading customers on the Vodafone Together plan. Mobiles.co.uk are offering a free Google Home Hub with the select Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL contracts.

Talking of freebies, when you buy an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on a Vodafone contract you get a free pair of Apple Airpods worth £159.

We’ve got an exclusive cashback code for you too. If you buy a phone on Mobiles.co.uk add BFPROMO10 at checkout to get £10 cashback. The code works on any deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out what phones are included below.

iPhone 11 /11 Pro Black Friday Deals

Mobiles.co.uk have the 64GB iPhone 11 for only £37 per month and £99 upfront or the 128GB version for £33 per month and £125 upfront (update: out of stock)

iPhone XR Black Friday deals

If you’re after a sim-only handset, Argos and giffgaff are offering the iPhone XR for £549 – a saving of £70.

For this weekend and Cyber Monday, you can save £348 on the iPhone XR on Sky.

Apple iPhone XS

TescoMobile have the iPhone Xs from as little as £39.25 per month and no upfront cost. Their flexible tariffs means the cost will change depending on what you think your usage will be.

We’ve also found a great SIM-free handset offer from John Lewis for £849, saving you £250. Plus you get the two year guarantee that comes with all John Lewis purchases.

iPhone 7 and 8 Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy A70 Black Friday deals

Sony Xperia Black Friday deals

EE has a few offers on now, one being the free PlayStation bundle when you buy a Sony Xperia phone (only on selected phones). When you buy a Sony Xperia 5, 1, 10 or L3 on a 10GB plan or more, you can claim one of two PlayStation bundles – the PlayStation 4 bundle with a console, extra controller and PS Plus voucher, or the PlayStation VR bundle with VR headset, PS camera and VR Worlds download voucher. The offer is running now until 16th December, 2019. Take a look at our EE Black Friday deals guide for the full list of options.

If you were after a sim-free handset, Mobiles.co.uk are offering the Xperia 1 for £649 – a saving of £200.

Sony Xperia 5

Vodafone also has a free PS4 and FIFA 20 Bundle saving you £648 when you get the Sony Xperia 5 on the £36 p/m contact (£9 upfront) with unlimited texts, data and minutes. The contract was £63 p/m (£9 upfront)



Huawei Black Friday Deals

At EE or £10 upfront, £64 a month you get 10GB data, and a free Nintendo Switch or 4K Toshiba TV. It’s one of the best phones around, with a high-powered camera with 50x zoom as well as a huge battery life, great display, and a fast processor. Add to that the freebie and you’re on to a winner.

If you’re after a sim-free handset, Mobiles.co.uk are offering the Huawei P30 Pro for £649 – a saving of £150.

You can also get a few Samsung phones in the deal and the Huawei P Smart, a new phone for 2019.

Google Pixel 4 Black Friday deals

Mobiles.co.uk are offering a free Google Home Hub with the selected Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL contracts below. You can also get the 64GB Pixel 4 for £29 and £9.99 upfront.

For a sim-free alternative, Argos is offering money for your old smart phone when you trade it in for the Google Pixel 4 and its XL model.

Mobiles.co.uk Free Google Home Hub with selected Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL deals:

Black Friday/Cyber Monday bundles

Tesco Mobile

Tesco has just launched this deal on Tesco Mobile. When you buy the Nokia 2.2 you get a free Juice Jumbo speaker for £65 when bought with a £10 top up. That’s a saving of up to £50 compared to buying the speaker and phone separately.

The bundle also comes as a contract for £8 a month with no upfront cost for the handset, 500MB data, 250 minutes, and 5000 texts. Just check that’s enough data and minutes for you.

Vodafone has teamed up with Google for an early Black Friday deal for new and upgrading Vodafone Together customers. You get a free Google Nest Hub Max worth £219 when you get a Vodafone Together plan. Prices start from £47 a month for a combined 18 month SIM-Only and home broadband plan..

They’re also offering free AirPods with the iphone 11 starting at £60 per month £29 upfront cost.

Are there any 5G Black Friday phone deals?

samsung

With 5G on the market relatively recently it’s hard to say whether there will be any 5G Black Friday phone deals. There aren’t many options either. EE does have the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone for £119 a month. The 5G phones sit at the high end, so expect high prices still. Having said that the Samsung A8 was £10 upfront, with the phone included, 1GB data a month, unlimited minutes and texts for £24 a month. That’s a great deal and you’d have made a huge £160 saving.

Contract v SIM-free?

One of the choices you may be stuck on when buying a new phone is whether you go for a contract deal or SIM-free. On Black Friday there have been offers on both of the options so don’t let that sway you.

There are slightly better deals with contacts, which makes sense as providers want to keep you signed up. SIM-free still has good deals on budget phones and is still a good option for those looking for cheaper options.