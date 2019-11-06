John Lewis drops price on Sony TV before Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for a new TV then John Lewis might have the offer for you – and it’s not even Black Friday yet.

The Sony AG8 OLED deal from John Lewis offers a serious price drop from £1,799 to just £1,299 – that’s a £500 discount on Sony’s high-end screen.

The Sony Bravia KD55AG8 TV has the Sony X1 Extreme 4K HDR processor, acoustic surface audio – meaning it has actuators that vibrate the panel – as well as YouView built-in. It comes with a 5-year guarantee and free UK delivery.

While we anticipate there being plenty of Black Friday TV deals coming up on and around the day itself, this is a pretty good offer.

In terms of price, if you compare Sony to, say, the LG range they’re quite similar – for the same price, you could get the LG B9 OLED.

But for those keen to get their hands on a new Sony TV this could be a good early Black Friday deal to snag while you can.

It isn’t the only pre-Black Friday offer on the cards at John Lewis either. The retailer has launched a deal on tech products where you get an e-gift card worth up to £125 to spend in-store or online.

Everything from an iPad to Microsoft Surface’s laptops are included in the deal, as well as TVs.

To claim the card you just return to JohnLewis.com after buying an item and validate it – its valid for up to two years.

Black Friday is on 29th November this year, with Cyber Monday following on 2nd December, but expect deals to start two weeks in advance.

