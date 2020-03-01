When is Doctor Who season 13 on TV? What could happen in the next series and who will return?

As Doctor Who series 12 comes to a close, fans won’t be resting on their laurels, with all attention turning to just one question – what can we expect in the next series for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor?

Advertisement

And while a lot of series 13 remains under wraps, a few key details have been revealed already, with key production members, monsters and returning characters already confirmed for when Doctor Who returns.

Here are a few of the most crucial details we’ve learned about the 13th Doctor’s continuing adventures…

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Doctor Who series 13 coming to TV?

BBC / Ben Blackall

While there hasn’t been an official announcement, RadioTimes.com understands that series 13 is planned to begin filming later in 2020 (possibly September), followed by the usual 10-month shoot.

Following from this, Doctor Who is expected to return to BBC One in autumn 2021, possibly in the same October-December time-slot as the 2018 series.

“It will be next year sometime, hopefully, unless my holiday goes on for a really long time, which is always tempting,” series boss Chris Chibnall told EW.

Prior to that, though, Chibnall has let slip that we can expect a one-off special, expected to air in late 2020.

Speaking of which…

Is there a Doctor Who Christmas special in 2020?

Chris Chibnall has confirmed that some sort of special will follow the 2020 series, meaning that we can expect it much earlier than series 13 – though it’s currently unclear where it will fit in the BBC’s schedule.

“You will get a [festive] special – at the end of the series, yes,” Chibnall told RadioTimes.com and other journalists in 2019.

Given the past two year’s decision to air an episode on New Year’s Day rather than Christmas Day, it seems likely that the special will also air on January 1st – unless the production team has plans to show the episode at another time of year, which is possible if a bit unlikely.

Who will star in Doctor Who series 13? Is Jodie Whittaker leaving?

Incumbent Doctor Jodie Whittaker has confirmed she’ll be back for the next series, reuniting alongside Chris Chibnall for a new series of adventures.

“I’m doing another season,” she said.

“That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie!”

However, it’s less clear whether companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will join her, with rumours swirling of one or all of the TARDIS team jumping ship before series 13 airs.

Cole’s involvement in particular is in doubt, after the actor signed up to star in two seasons of US legal drama 61st Street.

“I’d love to [come back]” Gill told RadioTimes.com. “But again, because of the secrecy no-one ever knows what’s going on.”

“I’m just happy to have been part of two [series],” she said, “and to have been able to explore Yaz. But I would love to be part of it,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, Sacha Dhawan has said he’s open to returning again as the Doctor’s nemesis The Master, assuming the fans are keen to have him back.

“Obviously I’d love to come back and do it,” he told RadioTimes.com. “If they ask me, that is. It all depends on how episode ten goes down.

“So far the fans like it, but the character’s so unpredictable, it’s whether or not they’ll enjoy this facet of the character. Fingers crossed.”

Will John Barrowman return to Doctor Who?

The surprise comeback for John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness was a fan-favourite moment of series 12 – but could Barrowman return again for his long-awaited reunion with the Doctor?

“I mean if they ever ask Jack back, like I said I’ll come back at the drop of a hat,” Barrowman told RadioTimes.com.

“Hopefully I’ll get to work with Jodie, yeah. That would be incredible,” he continued.

“But again, I don’t want to say too much about what the plotline is, because who knows? Who knows what’ll happen?

“He says ‘I’ll be watching – if she needs me, I’ll be there,’” Barrowman added. “So it’s kind of left on a cliffhanger to see what happens.

“You can read into it all you want, but I’m not saying a thing!”

Later, Chibnall noted that we “categorically” wouldn’t see Jack again in series 12.

“But who knows when he might pop up again?” he continued. “We love Captain Jack, we love John Barrowman.

“I hope that won’t be his last appearance and that at some point he gets to meet the 13th Doctor.”

But could this be a hint from Chibnall that Jack will appear in the Doctor Who festive special? Fans have noted that in 2018, the screenwriter used similarly evasive language to say that no classic monsters would encounter Whittaker’s TARDIS team in series 11.

Later, when a Dalek appeared in the 2019 New Year’s special, Chibnall could claim he hadn’t technically lied given that the special was separate from series 11.

And if he’s using the same tricks again, fans might do well to expect a visit from Captain Jack this Yuletide season.

What will happen in Doctor Who series 13?

Plot details of the yet-to-be-filmed series 13 remain unknown, though Chibnall has revealed that clues about what to expect are present in the series 12 finale if you know where to find them – and apparently the plan for the next series is “big” and “ambitious.”

“We are already planning the stories,” Chibnall said.

“Once you see the end of this series, you’ll realize there are some stories we’re already setting in train for next series. We have very big, ambitious plans for our third series together.”

One clue for what to expect could come from mysterious Dalek scenes shot in late 2019 in Bristol, which saw the Doctor’s greatest enemies apparently attacking each other on Clifton Suspension Bridge.

As filmed by local fans, it currently seems unlikely the scene could form a part of series 12, suggesting that the Daleks could factor into the upcoming festive special or the 2021 series.

It also seems likely that we’ll see more from the “new” incarnation of the Doctor (Jo Martin) introduced in series 12 episode Fugitive of the Judoon, alongside Barrowman’s Captain Jack if he makes another comeback.

Who will write Doctor Who series 13?

Series showrunner Chris Chibnall has confirmed he’ll be back in charge for Jodie Whittaker’s third series, following earlier rumours that he might leave the sci-fi drama behind.

“I do know I’m coming back for a third season,” Chibnall said. “Yeah, absolutely.”

Advertisement

It’s currently unknown whether other series 12 writers like Vinay Patel, Pete McTighe, Ed Hime, Maxine Alderton, Charlene James or Nina Metivier will also return, or whether series 11’s Malorie Blackman and Joy Wilkinson could make a comeback.