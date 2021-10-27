Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker promises “massive arc” in series 13

The wait for Doctor Who series 13, or Doctor Who: Flux as it’s going by, is almost at an end as the first in the six-episode series will be airing on BBC One this Sunday night (31st October).

It will be the final full series for Jodie Whittaker (though she still has a few specials to go), with the departing Doctor telling press including RadioTimes.com to expect an “incredible” story arc to play across the serialised new series.

“There’s this massive arc,” she promised. “It just feels like when you can do a story over hours rather than minutes, there’s a breath in it. It gives you every option, especially for the Doctor.

“Seeing it now, and watching it with its full journey and its full arc, will be incredible. I felt as if there was a lot of space in this – there were a lot of scenes that were duologues because we weren’t having to bookend anything. There was, I suppose, silence in a lot of it that feels necessary and weighted – [and] there’s all the energy of everything that we always do, and the kind of fizzing of the episodes, and the mania.”

Speaking to Empire, Whittaker further expanded on the structure of Flux, suggesting that it represents “bigger, more ambitious” storytelling for the BBC sci-fi series. “It’s a massive arc, and what has been interesting is realising that at the end of part three, you’re only halfway there. So it’s about having that kind of stamina, and not playing all your narrative cards at once.”

Whittaker will make her final appearance as the Doctor in 2022 before her replacement steps aboard the TARDIS for their first adventure in 2023 – with Russell T Davies back at the helm.

Doctor Who: Flux begins at 6:25pm on BBC One on Sunday 31st October. Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page for more Doctor Who content, or visit our TV Guide to find the next episode.