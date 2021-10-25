Doctor Who star Mandip Gill shares her “relief” that Russell T Davies is taking over

Doctor Who fans were left reeling a few weeks ago when some shocking news was revealed – the next showrunner of the BBC sci-fi series will be none other than former Who boss Russell T Davies, who revived the show in 2005 before handing over the reins in 2010.

Now, Davies is coming back from 2023 for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary year – and for the first time a current cast member from the series has reacted to the news, sharing her “relief” that the series would continue under the screenwriter’s stewardship.

“Everyone’s excited about Russell,” Mandip Gill, who’s played Yasmin “Yaz” Khan in Doctor since 2018 tells the new edition of Radio Times. “For me, it’s so exciting and a relief to know it’s going on in safe hands.”

Still, she noted, fans shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves. Before Davies takes over BBC One is airing the six-part event series Flux, followed by three specials in 2022 that will round out current showrunner Chris Chibnall and star Jodie Whittaker’s time on the series.

“We still have a year of what we’re doing,” Gill says. “There’s so much more before that even happens.”

Though with filming on that final special already finished ahead of its airing next year, Gill’s eyes are already turned to the future.

“When I started, I didn’t realise how significant it was taking over from other people, but now it’s happening to me,” she tells RT. “You’re not part of it, in that you don’t know what’s happening. Who are the companions? What are they going to do?

“I’m going to watch it, be nosey and think, ‘How’s it different to ours?’”

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on Sunday 31st October. For more, try our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.