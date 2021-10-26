Doctor Who’s Jacob Anderson reveals new details about his ‘honourable’ character Vinder

There are plenty of fresh faces joining Doctor Who this series, with a heaving list of guest stars (including the likes of Craig Parkinson, Rochenda Sandall and Blake Harrison) alongside new regular companion Dan Lewis (John Bishop).

But one new character raises more curiosity than most: Jacob Anderson’s mysterious Vinder, described as a recurring figure fitting somewhere between the main companions and the guest cast, who’s set to appear in multiple episodes of the series.

Thus far, we’ve known next to nothing about Vinder except for how he looks and that he’s set to get involved with some serious sci-fi action – but in a new interview with Radio Times magazine, Anderson finally revealed some details about his character, who he describes as a “man of honour” and fighter pilot.

Now, we can offer an extended look at what else Anderson was able to tease about his character, including where we meet him in the story.

“I don’t know if I can go into what his relationship is with the Doctor and the fam. But he is a pilot, a fighter pilot, and a very good fighter pilot,” Anderson told Radio Times.

“At the beginning of the story, he is stranded somewhere, and that’s kind of where his past starts to cross with the Doctor.

“But I’m pretty sure I can’t say anything else. He’s a man of honour, and he has a really clear code. And that’s a part of his journey over the series.”

As for the rest of what that journey entails, or how he interacts with co-stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop, Anderson was keeping schtum – but at least fans don’t have long to wait until they can see him in action.

Though they might not be as excited to sit down and watch the episode as Anderson himself…

“I think most actors have got one thing where they’re like, ‘If I could do anything, then it’s that.’” he says in the new Radio Times.

“Doctor Who was always my thing. It’s massive. It’s my equivalent of the James Bond call.”

Doctor Who: Flux begins at 6:15pm on BBC One on Sunday 31st October. Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page for more Doctor Who content, or visit our TV Guide to find the next episode.