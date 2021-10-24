Doctor Who: Weeping Angels have a “very different” and “very sinister” role to play in series 13

We have known for a little while that some classic Doctor Who villains would be making a comeback for its upcoming series 13, including the terrifying Weeping Angels.

But now, Doctor Who executive producer Matt Strevens has revealed a little more about what we can expect from the stone-faced aliens.

“It’s quite an interesting development to their story if you like,” Strevens teased in an interview shared by the BBC. “[They] have a very sinister role to play, and a very different role to play.”

The Weeping Angels first startled fans in Doctor Who’s Blink episode from 2007, before popping up numerous times in the Matt Smith era. They have remained a fan-favourite Whovian monster ever since, despite only popping up in the main Doctor Who story for a couple of cameos.

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall added that he wanted Thirteen to “come up against [the Weeping Angels]” and had been thinking about a story that included them “for a long time.”

“They are genuinely scary and a brilliant creation by Steven Moffatt and they haven’t been in a main Doctor Who story for nine years so they were due to come back as well,” he explained. “There’s lots of ideas you can explore around Weeping Angels so we’ve had a lot of fun with them.”

The recently released trailer for Doctor Who series 13 – which is set to arrive on 31st October, with a series premiere episode aptly titled The Halloween Apocalypse – also confirmed the return of the Ood and the Cybermen.

But Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor will not only be facing old foes – there are some intriguing new baddies in town, too. The Flux, for one, is so mighty that it earned a spot as the series’ title, even if we’re still not quite sure what it is, exactly.

