New Doctor Who: Flux images tease Sontarans and dog-aliens in episode 1

Doctor Who: Flux episode one looks set to kick off the last chapter in Jodie Whittaker’s run with a bang, bringing back one of the show’s most iconic recurring villains: the Sontarans.

The return of the alien warmongers had previously been revealed by showrunner Chris Chibnall, who described them as “quite a threat” to The Doctor and promised a “massive Sontaran adventure”.

This fresh image (above) gives us a closer glimpse at the new armour sported by the formidable enemies, which aims to be grittier than their look from the Russell T Davies era.

“The 2008 Sontarans are gorgeous, but the scripts we’re working with are about war and battlefields. These Sontarans should be down-and-dirty warmongers in the mud, conquering the universe,” costume designer Ray Holman told Doctor Who Magazine.

But that’s not all that the Doctor Who: Flux premiere has in store, as the BBC has also revealed a first look at new species of dog-like aliens that will factor into this story somehow.

It’s unclear at this point whether these creatures will be friend or foe to Team TARDIS, with another released photo seeing Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor squaring off against one of their number.

It’s open to speculation whether this an awkward first meeting or a bitter final confrontation, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this new addition to Doctor Who will be a friendly face.

Whatever the case may be, it seems this will be an action-packed opener for the Doctor, who is spotted in another Flux image frantically piloting the TARDIS in the face of an uncertain threat.

The look of panic on her face hints that the stakes are high in Doctor Who: Flux, which is set to tell one serialised story rather than self-contained adventures, a deviation from the format the show has had since it relaunched in 2005.

Mandip Gill will reprise her role as trusty companion Yaz in series 13, which could very well prove to be her final appearance as the show prepares for a major creative shake-up after next year’s specials.

Yaz is seen taking cover behind a pillar, presumably keeping an eye out for Sontarans as she navigates their base of operations, with alien weaponry spotted on the wall behind her.

Last but not least, we have another look at new companion Dan Lewis, who will be a major player in the 13th series, going up against other returning Who foes including the terrifying Weeping Angels.

Stand-up comedian John Bishop will play the character, having previously had acting roles in ITV’s Fearless, E4’s Skins and Maxine Peake film Funny Cow.

Anticipation is high for the return of BBC One’s long-running sci-fi drama, with a Doctor Who: Flux trailer teasing what fans can expect last week.

Doctor Who: Flux kicks off on Sunday 31st October. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.