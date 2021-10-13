Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder exhibition to open in 2022

It’s been four years since the Doctor Who Experience in Cardiff closed and we still miss it – but the good news is that a new exhibition celebrating the BBC sci-fi series is about to open its doors.

Here’s the official word on what to expect from Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder, one of several new exhibitions opening at World Museum, Liverpool, throughout next year.

From epic monsters to costumes and props, science is brought to life exploring some of the Doctor’s many adventures and encounters through space and time. This world premiere exhibition will see visitors engage with original artefacts, sets and much more – it’s a must-see for any fan of Doctor Who and science enthusiasts too.

Worlds of Wonder will be a different sort of exhibition than fans might be used to, with an educational slant that focuses on the real science behind the BBC series.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming the world premiere of Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder to World Museum,” said Fiona Philpott, Director of Exhibitions at National Museums Liverpool. “We’re so lucky to be the first museum in the world to host this must-see experience, which offers exclusive insight for Doctor Who buffs, science fiction fans and anybody else with a curious mind.

“Visitors to the exhibition can also travel through space and time at World Museum’s immersive Planetarium and continue their explorations into the biodiversity of our planet with our Natural History & Sciences galleries. Come to Liverpool to experience this exhibition before anybody else!”

Ed Cookson, Projects Director, Sarner International added: “For almost 60 years Doctor Who has been exploring mind-bending scientific developments. The iconic characters, monsters, stories, and settings of the television series provide a perfect guide through the wondrous worlds of space, time and science.”

The exhibition promises “hands-on immersive experiences and interactive content”, including the opportunity to learn more about the Doctor’s craft in the TARDIS Tech room and to visit the Monster Vault to get up close with some of the Doctor’s most famous foes.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder will run at World Museum from 27th May – 30th October 2022. You can book your tickets via the National Museums website.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on Sunday, 31st October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-fi hub for more news and features.