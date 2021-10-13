Russell T Davies says actor who plays Doctor Who’s next Doctor has “got to be limitless”

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Doctor Who as not only do we have the six-part 13th series starting at the end of this month, but beloved ex-showrunner Russell T Davies is returning to the show.

Advertisement

Russell T Davies will be back in charge for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and beyond, and one of the first orders of business will be to usher in a brand new Doctor.

Asked by Attitude what he thought of Olly Alexander being the next owner of the sonic screwdriver, he was quick to point out that his return to the series is too far off to make any concrete comments on casting. “Oh, stop it, what nonsense! I’m not joining any speculation about that. My Doctor Who is way off. It’s the 60th anniversary, which is November 2023! This is all too soon… I can’t.”

But he did offer a hint of the sort of person he would be looking for. “They’ve got to be limitless. In a single word, they’ve got to be limitless. They’ve got to be capable of doing anything.”

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Davies had said previously that he wanted the focus to be on the current version of the show for the time being, and that does make sense given we still have many episodes left to go with that before Jodie Whittaker’s run draws to a close – including a special episode to mark the BBC’s centenary next year.

Read more:

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on Sunday, 31st October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-fi hub for more news and features.