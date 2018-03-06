So, although the 60th anniversary is five and a half years away, it’s at least possible we could see Tennant’s Doctor teaming up again with his future regenerations: Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, and – unless Whittaker becomes the longest-serving Time Lord of NuWho – the 14th Doctor, too.

Matt Smith has previously said he’d come back to the show if the “timing was right”. And although Capaldi has stated he wouldn’t want to appear on the show again “for a while”, he hasn’t ruled out a return entirely.

Seeing how Tennant came back for the show's 50th anniversary special, The Day of the Doctor, there’s a good chance his Tardis could materialise again – especially considering the good experience he had on set. “It could have been awful – really awful – because I didn’t really know Matt or Jenna [Coleman] and they could have been proprietorial – ‘get off my land!’,” Luckily they weren’t, they were very fun to be around and we had a really nice time,” Tennant told the Cleveland audience.

“I wanted it to go on a bit longer. It was very short, sweet and lovely and nice to share the load a bit as well. I was thinking ‘oh, I’ve got a morning off today! That didn’t use to happen!”

So, was Tennant merely making a joke about returning or will we see him wielding a sonic screwdriver once again? Only time (about five and a half years' worth) will tell.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn