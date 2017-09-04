When asked by an audience member if he'd return to the BBC drama for a multi-Doctor story, Capaldi said, “I think when you should go, you should go. Even when I was a kid I believed [the Doctor] was this weird and wonderful thing, so if he kept showing up all the time in Big Finish or in multi Doctor stories he was more available.”

He concluded: “I don’t know. Maybe. But not for a while.” Watch the video below to see his full panel appearance.

So, although Capaldi hopes to keep his Doctor a rare treat for fans, he hasn't completely ruled out a return to the show in the future.

But remember, the Twelfth Doctor still has one more big adventure left on screen, Christmas special Twice Upon a Time – itself a multi Doctor story, with David Bradley portraying the first incarnation of the Time Lord.

Doctor Who will return this Christmas