Peter Capaldi says he may never come back to Doctor Who after he leaves
"I think when you should go, you should go" – Capaldi says he expects not to appear in future multi Doctor stories following his departure in this year's Christmas special
Outgoing Time Lord Peter Capaldi has suggested he might not return to Doctor Who after handing over his sonic screwdriver/glasses to Jodie Whittaker this Christmas.
Speaking at the San Francisco Comic Con 2017, the Twelfth Doctor said he wasn't too fond of stories that invite back former Doctors, and said he would prefer to put some distance between him and the show once his tenure comes to an end.
When asked by an audience member if he'd return to the BBC drama for a multi-Doctor story, Capaldi said, “I think when you should go, you should go. Even when I was a kid I believed [the Doctor] was this weird and wonderful thing, so if he kept showing up all the time in Big Finish or in multi Doctor stories he was more available.”
He concluded: “I don’t know. Maybe. But not for a while.” Watch the video below to see his full panel appearance.
So, although Capaldi hopes to keep his Doctor a rare treat for fans, he hasn't completely ruled out a return to the show in the future.
But remember, the Twelfth Doctor still has one more big adventure left on screen, Christmas special Twice Upon a Time – itself a multi Doctor story, with David Bradley portraying the first incarnation of the Time Lord.
Doctor Who will return this Christmas