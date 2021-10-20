Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker on the next Doctor: “The joy of this job is you hand on your boots”

It may only feel like yesterday since we had that big Wimbledon reveal of Jodie Whittaker as the next star of Doctor Who, but her tenure is coming to a close and soon somebody else will soon be manning the TARDIS controls.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Whittaker addressed her impending exit from the BBC sci-fi series and what she thinks her replacement will be in for.

On how it feels to leave the role of the Doctor behind, she said: “We’ve been very present in it – but you have to honour the show, and honour everything. Me and Chris [Chibnall, showrunner]… There was this thing of like, ‘We want to do three seasons.’ But no one holds you to that. So there was always a conversation [about how long to stay]. It was always fluid.

“But when you commit to that decision… you know, I can’t imagine it being written— like, this Doctor is Chris’s Doctor. For me, it’s right [to leave now], but if everyone comes up to you forever, going, ‘I’m a Doctor Who fan’ – then that’s an absolute joy because it’s been such a pleasure.”

Whittaker added, though, that she’ll nonetheless be “filled with a lot of grief” having left the series. “Even thinking about it, it makes me upset,” she said. “But this show needs new energy. The Doctor – the joy of this part is, you hand on your boots. And I don’t know who, but whoever that is, what a thing to be able to go, ‘You’re going to have a right time!’.”

Series 13 is called Doctor Who: Flux and the six-episode run will begin on Halloween with further specials lined up for the current team, taking the show up to the regeneration and the return of RTD in 2023.

Check out the official Doctor Who: Flux trailer below:

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on Saturday 31st October.