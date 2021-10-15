Doctor Who series 13 trailer: Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor tackles classic baddies and new threats

The wait is over, Whovians! The BBC have released the trailer for the long-awaited Doctor Who series 13, which will kick off its spooky six-episode run on Sunday 31st October – otherwise known as Halloween night.

One epic story. Six thrilling chapters.#DoctorWho: Flux premieres 31st October. pic.twitter.com/ahaO9wwT15 — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 15, 2021

The new footage gives us our first proper look at the returning Weeping Angels and Sontarans, as well as a few surprises – did anyone else expect an Ood AND Cybermen? – and new baddies including the mysterious Karvanista.

All that, PLUS this year’s starry guest cast (including the likes of Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson and Blake Harrison) makes this one a teaser to remember. And rewatch a bunch of times.

(And if you didn’t catch everything in the trailer, never fear – we’ll scatter some photos in this article).

John Bishop was previously unveiled as series 13’s new companion Dan Lewis, and will be starring alongside Mandip Gill and the returning Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, for the new series styled as Doctor Who: Flux.

Episode one kicks off events in Liverpool, and we’re set to see plenty of returning baddies in addition to the titular main threat, the Flux, according to a 20-second teaser previously released.

“I can’t wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us,” executive producer Matt Strevens said in a release.

“It’s our biggest adventure yet with so many brilliant new characters to fall in love with. We had a blast making it.”

Jodie Whittaker will be leaving the series in 2022 following three seasons in the role, suggesting that we’re in for an epic struggle with the mysterious Flux in the run-up to her departure.

Further ahead, Russell T Davies will return as showrunner for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in 2023, and the BBC’s head of drama Piers Wenger recently teased that Davies is a “man with a vision” for the next iteration of Doctor Who.

“How will he evolve that show? I mean, he is a man with a vision, for sure. But, you know, we are way off filming. We’ve got a new series starting at the end of the month, and a whole year of Jodie [Whittaker] to go yet. And lots of adventures ahead for her. And so I think it’s just a bit early to say what his vision will be, but it was a very exciting opportunity for the BBC to bring him back,” he said.

Years and Years star Olly Alexander is among the list of names linked to the role, and we’ve compiled a list of some possible options for Whittaker’s replacement (although it’s still all speculative at this point in time…and space).

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on Sunday 31st October.