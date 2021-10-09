New Doctor Who teaser reveals Weeping Angels and Sontaran return

A new trail has been released for Doctor Who series 13, alongside new details about the long-awaited return for Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord including a confirmed airdate (31st October) and new series subtitle (Flux for all six episodes).

The 20 seconds of footage shows Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor addressing the audience at home, warning them of the dangers of the “Flux” alongside the return of classic monsters like the Sontarans (whose return was hinted at previously) and the Weeping Angels, alongside creatures called Ravagers.

“Can you hear me? Listen carefully, we don’t have much time,” Whittaker’s Doctor says from her TARDIS. “The Flux is coming. It’s bringing with it The Sontarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as The Ravages and enemies from across the universe. This is the fight of our lives.”

“Doctor we need you!” cries new companion Dan, as played by John Bishop.

“I can’t hold it much longer Doctor,” adds Mandip Gill’s Yaz.

“It’s coming. Be ready,” Whittaker concludes.

And if you didn’t fancy reading all that, well, you can just watch the clip below.

Given Whittaker’s confirmed exit from the show in late 2022, eagle-eyed fans will be keen to look out for any clues about her eventual fate in this footage, which will play out over series 13 and three more specials before her regeneration next autumn.

Still, in the shorter term the clip offers some clues about what to expect from Doctor Who: Flux, which has had its story kept under wraps thus far. Now, fans at least know of two familiar villains returning, alongside newer threats like the Ravagers (not to be confused with the group in Guardians of the Galaxy) and the Flux itself.

Considering its unusually serialised story (a consequence of a reduced episode count caused by COVID delays) and the fact of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall’s impending departures, series 13 looks set to be particularly momentous one way or another. Happily, it now won’t be too long until we can see more than just a few flashes of footage.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday 31s October. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.