Steven Moffat confirms Doctor Who series 13 will feature Weeping Angels as he marks Jodie Whittaker’s exit

Blink and you’ll miss it: we’ve just been handed a teaser for Doctor Who series 13, after former showrunner Steven Moffat confirmed it would feature Weeping Angels.

The nightmarish predatory monsters were created by then-writer Steven Moffat back in 2007, when they made their debut in the episode Blink.

They’ve since been ranked among the scariest Doctor Who adversaries in the show’s history — and now they’re back.

The return of the Weeping Angels will help mark Jodie Whittaker’s final full season in the role of the Thirteenth Doctor, after it was recently confirmed that she and show runner Chris Chibnall will bow out next year.

“It breaks my heart when a Doctor Who resigns,” Moffat said in an Instagram post. “It feels like there’s a vacancy in the universe. Who will keep the lights on for the children? Who will fight the monsters in our dreams? But it’s too soon to be sad – there’s going to be a whole new season of Jodie’s charming, fast, brilliant, silly Doctor! And she going to fight THE WEEPING ANGELS!!”

The former show runner added, “Go get ‘em, Jodie. I was going to say thank you for keeping the TARDIS safe – but no! Thank you for keeping it dangerous!”

In a previous statement, Chibnall said: “Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys.

“Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!

“For me, leading this exceptional team has been unrivalled creative fun, and one of the great joys of my career. I’m so proud of the people we’ve worked with and the stories we’ve told. To finish our time on the show with an additional Special, after the pandemic changed and challenged our production plans, is a lovely bonus. It’s great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor’s story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

“I wish our successors – whoever the BBC and BBC Studios choose – as much fun as we’ve had. They’re in for a treat!”

Read more: BBC confirms announcement of “the new generation of Doctor Who” is coming soon

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later in 2021 – visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.