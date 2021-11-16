The Weeping Angels attack in first-look Doctor Who: Flux episode 4 pictures

The Radio Times logo
New faces and old foes make themselves known in this creepy-looking adventure.

Don’t… blink… for another five days or so.

That’s how long we have to wait until the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) takes on the Weeping Angels, with Doctor Who’s most terrifying monster (we checked) returning to the series for the next episode of series 13.

Jericho (Kevin McNally), The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Claire (Annabel Scholey) BBC Studios

But if you can’t wait that long, good news! The BBC has released a collection of new teaser images for the upcoming episode, which is titled Village of the Angels and adds guest stars like Kevin McNally and Annabel Scholey alongside our regular TARDIS team members.

Largely, they don’t tell us too much – there’s lots of shots of the Doctor and co looking concerned in different rooms as they wrangle with a Weeping Angel attack in 1967, while the Angels advance on the unsuspecting populace.

Reverend Shaw (Alex Frost) BBC Studios/James Pardon

Still, there are a few fun hints at the ongoing b-story – or should that be Bel-story? – as young lovers Vinder (Jacob Anderson) and Bel (Thaddea Graham) appear in a couple of pictures, apparently still trying to find each other in the aftermath of the Flux.

Vinder (Jacob Anderson) BBC Studios/James Pardon

And with them (or at least, with Bel) is Blake Harrison’s mystery Doctor Who character, credited in one of the photos as ‘Namaca’ and looking a little the worse for wear after apocalyptic living. We’ll be intrigued to see how he fits into this whole thing.

Namaca (Blake Harrison) and Bel (Thaddea Graham) BBC Studios/James Pardon

Altogether, it looks like a seriously spooky episode that still keeps one eye on the ongoing Flux storyline. But we should probably stop looking at these photos anyway. Remember, the image of an angel becomes an angel…

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

