Doctor Who overnight ratings revealed for episode 3 Once, Upon Time

Ratings have dropped since last week.

Doctor Who

Published:

Doctor Who: Flux is in full swing, with last night’s episode marking the halfway point for the six-parter ahead of a series of specials in 2022.

Once, Upon Time introduced some new members to the Doctor Who cast, including Line of Duty’s Craig Parkinson as the Grand Serpent, but also left fans with plenty of unanswered questions.

The BBC’s Entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba has now shared the overnight ratings for the time-twisting adventure on Twitter, revealing a slight drop in viewing figures.

Overall, the episode saw an overnight audience of 3.76 million. Last week, 3.96 million people tuned in, while the season opener – The Halloween Apocalypse – scored 4.43 million viewers.

Despite the slight drop, the episode was still the fourth most-watched programme on Sunday after Strictly, Top Gear and Countryfile, which has overtaken it from last week.

And, as noted by Mzimba, Doctor Who will likely jump back above Countryfile when the catch-up figures are in.

Next week’s episode, titled Village of the Angels, will continue delving into the Flux, and will focus on another Doctor Who villain who has been popping up here and there this series – the Weeping Angels, as the title suggests.

The synopsis reads: “Devon, November 1967. A little girl has gone missing. Professor Eustacius Jericho is conducting psychic experiments. And in the village graveyard, there is one gravestone too many. Why is Medderton known as The Cursed Village? And what do the Weeping Angels want?”

Perhaps the terrifying statues will draw in bigger numbers next week.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

