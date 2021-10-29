Meet the cast of Doctor Who series 13

It’s almost time for Doctor Who to return for its groundbreaking new series – which will see Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor embark on a new mission that unfolds across six serialised episodes, as the star prepares to bid farewell to the iconic role next year.

Whittaker is once again joined by Mandip Gill as companion Yaz, while newcomer John Bishop joins the cast as Dan, making up the numbers in the TARDIS following the departures of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole.

Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson also joins as a mysterious space-traveller, while as ever there is a whole host of exciting guest stars – read on for everything you need to know about the Doctor Who series 13 cast.

Main Cast

Jodie Whittaker plays the Doctor

BBC Studios/James Pardon

Who is The Doctor? Probably the most iconic character in British sci-fi history, this character needs no introduction: the Doctor is a Time Lord who has the ability to regenerate into a different person. The character is currently in her 13th incarnation – and first as a woman – and is known for her lovably eccentric nature.

What else has Jodie Whittaker been in? Prior to taking on the role as the Doctor, Whittaker appeared in acclaimed roles in Broadchurch, the Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You and 2011 film Attack the Block.

Mandip Gill plays Yasmin Khan

BBC

Who is Yasmin Kahn? Normally going by the nickname Yaz, Yasmin was introduced in series 11 as a police officer from Sheffield – although she found little satisfaction in her work, which mainly revolved around relatively low-level and menial tasks. Despite her friends Graham and Ryan deciding to leave the TARDIS behind at the end of series 12, Yaz is back for more adventures this time.

What else has Mandip Gill been in? Before she stepped foot in the TARDIS, Gill was best known for her stint in Hollyoaks, where she played Phoebe McQueen from 2012 to 2015. More recent credits include the films The Flood and Five Dates, and she will star alongside Uma Thurman in upcoming Apple TV+ series Suspicion.

John Bishop plays Dan Lewis

Who is Dan Lewis? A new companion for series 13, we haven’t been given too many details about Dan so far, beyond the fact that he lives in Liverpool and appears to work as a painter-decorator. A release from the BBC earlier this year revealed that throughout the series “Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe. Travelling through Space and Time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares.”

What else has John Bishop been in? Bishop is more well-known for his comedy performing than his acting – and has a successful stand-up career that has seen him pick up several awards. Previous acting credits include the films Route Irish and Funny Cow, while he had a recurring role in the third and fourth series of Skins.

Jacob Anderson plays Vinder

Who is Vinder? Vinder has been described as a mysterious space-traveller who will appear across several episodes of the series.

“The Doctor has been a part of my life forever, from watching and rewatching the serials on VHS as a kid and being terrified, to unexpectedly finding my eyes watering when the Tenth Doctor said ‘I don’t want to go’,” Anderson said of being cast.

“I always wanted to live in the Whoniverse. Not only has a lifelong dream of mine now been fulfilled, but to be playing a character as fun, adventurous and dynamic as Vinder is the cherry on top. This is very cool.”

What else has Jacob Anderson been in? You may recognise Anderson as Grey Worm, a role he played for several seasons on Game of Thrones, while other roles have included The Mimic and Broadchurch – the latter of which saw him star alongside Jodie Whittaker.

Guest Stars

Annabel Scholey plays Claire

Who is Claire? Little is known about Claire so far but it is believed that she will make her debut in the series premiere – and there have been whisperings that she was spotted filming with Weeping Angels during production.

On joining the cast, Scholey said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the 13th series of Doctor Who,” she said. “It was a lot of fun to film and I enjoyed every minute I spent with the amazing cast and crew.”

What else has Annabel Scholey been in? You might recognise Scholey from her roles in shows such as Britannia, The Split, Medici and the first season of Being Human. She also had a leading role as Maddie in the 2014 jukebox movie musical Walking on Sunshine.

Craig Parkinson

Who is Craig Parkinson playing? The name of Parkinson’s character hasn’t been revealed just yet – but Doctor Who producer Matt Strevens has revealed that he will play “one of [the] greatest characters of the series.”

What else has Craig Parkinson been in? His best-known role is as corrupt copper Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan in Line of Duty, and he has also appeared in a number of other hit series, including Misfits, Whitechapel and Temple.

Gerald Kyd

Who is Gerald Kyd playing? Again, not too much has been given away at this stage, but it looks like his character is sporting a Crimean War soldier uniform.

“I absolutely adored being a part of such an iconic show,” he said of his involvement. “There’s nothing like it. The history, the stories, the utter devotion of the fanbase.

“I am honoured to now count Doctor Who as a credit. Oh, and the highlight amongst highlights was working with the wonderful, hilarious and irrepressible Jodie Whittaker.”

What else has Gerald Kyd been in? Kyd is no stranger to Doctor Who, having voiced Martin Regan, Sir Robert Devere and Stephen Mulryne in the Big Finish Doctor Who audio story 1963: The Assassination Games and Lt Maurizio Savinio in Aquitaine.

His most well-known roles is playing Sean Maddox on Casualty, while he’s also appeared in episodes of Sherlock and Silent Witness.

Kevin McNally plays Jericho

Who is Jericho? Most of what we know about Jericho so far is based on quotes from Mandip Gill, who previously said that the character is in “several episodes and so Yaz is able to develop a much deeper relationship with [him] that doesn’t end at the end of an episode”.

Strevens added that Mandip Gill and John Bishop “got to spend the most time with him” and teased “the whole dynamic between those three actors was taken to another level and that was a joy.”

What else has Kevin McNally been in? McNally is known for playing Joshamee Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, while recent TV credits include The Crown, Das Boot and Unforgotten.

Nadia Albina

Who is Nadia Albina playing? Another character for whom information is rather thin on the ground, all we can really say at this stage as it looks as if she’s located in present day Earth. There have also been unconfirmed rumours that she has a romantic history with Dan.

What else has Nadia Albina been in? Albina’s previous credits include the second season of Innocent, Year of the Rabbit, Marcella and Years and Years.

Blake Harrison

Who is Blake Harrison playing? It remains to be seen what character Harrison is playing, although from the first look image above he seems to have fallen on hard times. He also looks set to regularly appear alongside Thaddea Graham’s character.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of this huge show that has such a passionate fan base!” Harrison previously said. “I hope all the Doctor Who fans enjoy the new series and my role in it.”

What else has Blake Harrison been in? There’s no doubting Harrison’s most famous role – he played Neil in The Inbetweeners and its two spin-off films. Recent credits have included World on Fire, Kate & Koji and The Great.

Paul Broughton and Sue Jenkins

Who are Paul Broughton and Sue Jenkins playing? Ever since the BBC released the first-look images, it’s been rumoured that this pair could be Dan’s (John Bishop) parents Eileen and Neville, although that is yet to be confirmed.

What else has Paul Broughton been in? Broughton is known for his role as Eddie Banks on Brookside, while recent credits have included Clink and Doctors.

What else has Sue Jenkins been in? Another Brookside alumni, Jenkins also previously played Gloria Todd in Coronation Street, while recent credits include It’s a Sin and Home from Home.

Rochenda Sandall

Who is Rochenda Sandall playing? Little information is available so far but Sandall has implied on Twitter that she’ll appear in the first episode of the series. It certainly looks from the above image that she is playing a human character – but that’s about as much as we can tell so far.

What else has Rochenda Sandall been in? You might recognise Sandall from the fifth series of Line of Duty, in which she played Lisa McQueen, while other TV credits have included Criminal, Deceit, The Rig, Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads and Small Axe: Mangrove.

Penelope Ann McGhie

Who is Penelope Ann McGhie playing? Although it’s not been confirmed, there have been rumours that McGhie is playing a character called Mrs Hayward, who looks like she could be from Earth’s past.

“Doctor Who was a total joy to work on,” McGhie said of being part of the new series. “Everyone was so welcoming and generous that I really felt part of the team.

“Having watched the show from behind the sofa over fifty years ago, and then again with our daughter when the series was revived, I can’t believe how lucky I am to be part of the adventure!”

What else has Penelope Ann McGhie been in? McGhie portrayed a Death Eater in the final two Harry Potter films, and recently appeared in one episode of The Crown.

Sara Powell

Who is Sara Powell playing? It’s been suggested that Powell could be playing legendary Crimean war nurse Mary Seacole, one of this series’ “celebrity historical” figures, and the above picture (along with other hints at a Crimean War storyline) certainly do seem to be nodding towards that possibility.

“A role in Doctor Who is top of any actor’s wish list,” Powell said. “To say I leapt at the chance is something of an understatement.

“Working with Jodie Whittaker – an iconic Doctor and actor – was also on my list. She was a legend. As were the cast and crew: indoors, outdoors, in winter, in Wales in the rain and mud, everyone wearing masks and being tested every five minutes: I loved stepping onto their ship and riding with them for a while.”

What else has Sara Powell been in? Powell recently appeared in an episode of hit sitcom Ghosts, while other credits include the third series of Unforgotten, and a recurring role in Channel 4 sitcom Damned.

Steve Oram

Who is Steve Oram playing? There have been some reports that Oram might be playing real-life Liverpudlian eccentric Joseph Williamson, known for excavating a network of tunnels under his home city (which is also the setting for Doctor Who: Flux’s first episode) alongside his business interests and philanthropy.

What else has Steve Oram been in? Oram has appeared in many British films, including leading the cast for Ben Wheatley’s 2012 film Sightseers, which he also co-wrote with Alice Lowe. TV credits include The End of the F***ing World, Ghosts and Line of Duty.

Thaddea Graham

Who is Thaddea Graham playing? Another character who thus far remains a mystery, although she appears to share several scenes with Blake Harrison’s robed character – and some fans have speculated that she could appear in flashbacks to the Doctor’s home planet of Gallifrey.

“The whole cast/ crew welcomed me with open arms into the iconic Doctor Who family of which it is an absolute privilege to be part of,” Graham said of her role. “It’s a real honour to share the magic of this universe with them and, of course, our wonderful audience this October!”

What else has Thaddea Graham been in? Graham has picked up a number of impressive TV credits in recent years, including roles as Hanmei Collins in Curfew, Iona in The Letter for the King, Bea in The Irregulars, and Kat on Us.

Doctor Who: Flux begins at 6:25pm on Sunday 31st October on BBC One. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.