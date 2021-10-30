Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill on Doctor Who series 13 – and what it’s like to leave the TARDIS behind

For departing Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, the clock is ticking.

“I’m still very much the Doctor. I will be until I’m no longer on screen as the Doctor,” she says as she wraps filming on her final episode, roughly a year before viewers see her regenerate into whomever comes next. “When it’s my last day of shooting, that will certainly feel as if a huge part of my life is over. But as far as being the Doctor, I get to drag it out for as long as they put the episodes on for.”

“It’s only now in the last week or so there’s been some tears shed,” adds Whittaker’s co-star Mandip Gill, who has played Yasmin “Yaz” Khan since 2018. “There is definitely something in the air now. We all realise that what we’ve been doing is coming to an end.”

Whittaker’s departure from Doctor Who was probably the worst-kept secret in showbusiness, with stories about her exit springing up months before she confirmed she was leaving, alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“Chris and I always said we were going to do three series together, but then when you get to it, it’s a very different thing,” she says. “Sometimes it was like… ‘Are we sticking to this decision?’ There’s part of me that could absolutely say, ‘No, let’s keep going! Let’s go back on it!’ But to give the fans the level that they deserve, there has to be some sacrifice. You have to know when you’ve done it.”