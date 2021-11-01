Mandip Gill addresses her Doctor Who future: “There’s just no rules to this”

Halloween is over, and the Doctor is back! Last night saw Doctor Who return to our screens after a long absence, with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her companions – instant fan favourite John Bishop as Dan and Mandip Gill’s resourceful Yaz – thrust into all sorts of inter-dimensional danger once again.

Though we have many questions after watching The Halloween Apocalypse, one thing is clear: the Flux is on its way, even though we’re still not exactly sure what it is.

The series marks Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall’s last, but does this mean companion Yaz will also be leaving the TARDIS for good once the Flux has been defeated and 2022’s specials have aired? Not necessarily, according to Gill herself.

During a chat with EW, Gill was asked whether she would be leaving alongside Whittaker. The actor said she couldn’t confirm anything, explaining: “There’s just no rules to this.”

She added: “Companions do stay on thereafter. We still haven’t finished filming these episodes, it could go any which way.

“The audience are really good at going, ‘oh, it’s a whole new cast and new companions’ and they’re onboard with that. And they’re also amazing at going, ‘oh yeah, that’s a companion from the last Doctor, that also makes sense.’ So who knows? But just know that I’ve had the most amazing time.”

It sounds like Gill would be keen to stay, but with a threat as big as the Flux on its way, it may be a question of whether her character survives.

