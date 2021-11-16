Doctor Who: Flux unveils final episode title

The title of Doctor Who: Flux‘s sixth and final episode has been officially confirmed.

The Vanquishers will premiere on Sunday 5th December and will see the conclusion of the series’ “massive arc”, which has been spread over all six episodes in a Doctor Who first.

There’s a synopsis too, which hints at what’s in store for Thirteen and her companions. It reads: “In the final epic chapter in the story of the Flux, all hope is lost. The forces of darkness are in control. But when the monsters have won, who can you count upon to save the universe?”

Considering the fifth episode is titled Survivors of the Flux, it’s perhaps not a surprise to learn that our heroes have such seemingly insurmountable odds stacked against them.

It very much sounds like the all-consuming entity headed to Earth will succeed, and it will be up to the Vanquishers to reverse the Flux’s devastating aftermath.

Considering this season’s knack for cliffhangers, it’s also possible the finale will reveal who exactly survived the Flux in the penultimate episode.

Though the current 13th series is Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall’s last, Whittaker is set appear in a series of specials in 2022 before the Doctor regenerates.

It’s unclear at this stage which of the Doctor Who cast members will remain once she exits, however. We’ll have to wait and see how many of them make it out of The Vanquishers alive first…

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays.