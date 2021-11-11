Doctor Who reveals title for Flux’s penultimate episode

The BBC has revealed the title of Doctor Who: Flux’s fifth episode.

The penultimate instalment of Doctor Who series 13, starring Jodie Whitaker as The Doctor, will be called Chapter Five: Survivors of the Flux, the show announced on Twitter earlier today.

The title of #DoctorWhoFlux Chapter Five is here! Get ready for ‘Survivors of the Flux’, November 28 at 8pm on @BBCAMERICA. pic.twitter.com/CWWzRk1kYK — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) November 11, 2021

Doctor Who: Flux is one of the show’s first series to follow a linear story over the course of the entire season, which consists of just six episodes this year.

The series has followed the Thirteenth Doctor as she, along with companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop), tries to save the Earth from the Flux – an all-consuming entity that messes with time and space.

Two episodes have aired so far, with Doctor Who bosses Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens recently teasing the upcoming third episode, revealing that it tells a story in a similar way to the Marvel projects.

“For me, it was reminiscent of some of the shows that I love – of the way that Marvel Studios are telling stories; the way they’ll parcel out the information, and things can seem incredibly random and abstract, but they’re not in the end,” Strevens said.

“They’re part of a very cohesive whole, but you don’t get served straight away.”

As for the future of Doctor Who, series 13 marks Whittaker and Chibnall’s last season, although John Bishop and Mandip Gill haven’t ruled out staying for more episodes themselves.

“I think the official line is you say you don’t know, but I genuinely don’t know,” Bishop told Radio Times magazine when asked whether he’d stick around as new companion Dan.

“But also, if someone phones and says Dan Lewis has got a place with the new Doctor, you think… it’s a conversation to be had, isn’t it?” he added, while Gill said she would “never say never”.

Doctor Who continues on Sundays on BBC One.