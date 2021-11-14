Rochenda Sandall says her Doctor Who villain could be “misunderstood”

Actress Rochenda Sandall has said that her villainous new role in Doctor Who could be “misunderstood”.

Advertisement

Sandall, who features in the current series of Doctor Who: Flux playing Azure, discussed her first reactions when she read the script, before pondering whether her character really is a bad penny.

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, the star explained: “When I got the first couple of scripts, I just thought, ‘Wow, OK.’ Straight away, I was just massively interested in the journey of a prosthetic, and how they were going to create it.

“And then seeing where we were going to go with the characters,” she added. “Were we actually bad? Or were we good guys deep down? You just don’t know with Chris’ [Chibnall] scripts.”

Sandall is starring alongside Sam Spruell, star of BBC’s The North Water. Going on to talk about their Doctor Who characters and their motivations, Sandall mused, “I guess they want to be the next Big Bang, don’t they? They want to destroy everything and create something new.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

She continued: “That was certainly something me and Sam discussed. A lot of the baddies have got that destructive element to them… Although I use the term ‘baddies’ very loosely, in inverted commas. Because of course they don’t see themselves as bad. They see themselves as misunderstood.”

Asked how it feels to be a part of the long-running franchise, Sandall replied “It’s a massive honour. It’s a huge show, TV royalty. There are a couple of massive Doctor Who fans in the family, and they’re absolutely buzzing for it. And it was also great to be part of a very female-strong team.”

Doctor Who: Flux continues tonight, with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) set for a tense time if this Doctor Who episode three teaser clip is anything to go by.

Another former Line Of Duty alumni is due to join the cast in the form of Craig Parkinson, who played dodgy Dot Cottan in the hit drama – although Parkinson and Sandall never actually crossed paths in the hit drama.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One on Sundays – visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.