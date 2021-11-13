Doctor Who tease what’s in store for the Doctor, Yaz, Dan and more in episode three

Ahead of tomorrow’s new episode of Doctor Who: Flux, the BBC has released a brand new teaser, tagging in the promise of “one epic story”.

The 30 second clip shows Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor confronting a familiar opponent who claims they want to “reign in hell”. We then see the Doctor firmly refusing to let innocent victims die. “We’ve come to reclaim what you took!” she declares.

Sunday’s episode is titled ‘Once, Upon Time’ and features the return of the Cybermen. In the clip, the Doctor is also seen falling through time while worried companion Yaz (Mandip Gill) calls out for her. “They shall not have this!” is the last word from the villain, but whatever it is, we’re sure the good guys will reign supreme.

Let’s face it, this is the the Doctor – she’s not going anywhere (and in Jodie’s case, certainly not just yet!)

There’s also a first glimpse at guest star Craig Parkinson, best known for his role as dodgy Dot Cottan in hit drama Line Of Duty. As well as this, the events of the previous instalment continue to affect Yaz and newcomer Vinder (Jacob Anderson) who now seem to be popping up in different times and places.

Doctor Who has also revealed that Thaddea Graham, known for starring in The Irregulars, will star alongside Craig this week.

The exclusive teaser hints towards another exciting episode for fans – and if you just can’t wait for a taste of what’s to come, you can watch the short clip below:

Who's ready for 'Once, Upon Time'? 24 hours to go! 💥



Here's another preview of what's in store for the Doctor, Yaz, Dan and Vinder tomorrow… #DoctorWhoFlux pic.twitter.com/pflCh8Aw6I — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) November 13, 2021

Doctor Who airs on BBC One on Sundays – visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news.

