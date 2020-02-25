“The fans have given me total ownership of it,” Dhawan told Radio Times in an exclusive series 12 finale interview. “It’s made me want to do more – if they ask me back, that is…

“It all depends on how episode 10 goes down,” he explained. “So far the fans like it, but the Master’s so unpredictable.

“I was doing some extra voice work a couple of weeks ago and I was watching the finale going ‘Wow – this is really dark.’”

More like this

Later, when pressed, Dhawan said it was a specific new take on the Master’s personality that he was worried fans wouldn’t enjoy, though he wouldn’t be drawn on any more in-depth finale speculation.

“You know the Master has so many different sides,” he told us. “And you've seen a few of them only in two episodes, but [now] you'll really get to know who this guy is.

BBC

“It's whether or not they'll enjoy this facet of the character,” he concluded.

“Fingers crossed.”

Somehow, we feel like the fans will find plenty to love in whatever Dhawan and the Master have coming up.

To read more of our Sacha Dhawan interview and interviews with the Doctor Who cast, pick up the latest issue of Radio Times – on sale now!

Advertisement

Doctor Who: The Timeless Children airs on BBC One at 6:50pm on Sunday 1st March