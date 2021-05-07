Noel Clarke faces allegations of sexual harassment on set of Doctor Who

Noel Clarke recently denied allegations of groping, harassment and bullying after over 20 people came forward with testimony.

Several sources have made allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching by Noel Clarke on the set of Doctor Who, The Guardian has reported.

Doctor Who and Torchwood actor John Barrowman, who plays Captain Jack Harkness, has also been accused of repeatedly exposing himself to coworkers on two BBC productions, the publications reports.

Numerous witnesses describe the alleged incidents involving Barrowman as inappropriate pranks as opposed to sexually predatory behaviour, according to the report.

When contacted for comment by The Guardian, Barrowman admitted to “tomfoolery” that he now understood upset colleagues, but stressed it was never intended or interpreted as sexual in nature.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Barrowman asking for comment.

Former Doctor Who producer Julie Gardner confirmed she received a complaint about Barrowman’s conduct on the set of Torchwood around 2008 and says she reprimended him, as well as speaking to other executive producers, his agent and the head of BBC drama commissioning to “make it clear to both John and his agent that behaviour of this kind would not be tolerated”.

“To my knowledge, John’s inappropriate behaviour stopped thereafter,” she said.

Gardner also told The Guardian that she was not aware of any inappropriate behaviour by Clarke, saying, “If I had known of [the accusations] there would have been prompt action taken.”

Producer Russell T Davies says he never saw Barrowman expose himself and was unaware of any complaints about Clarke’s behaviour towards female coworkers on set.

“I apologise wholeheartedly to any cast or crew who went through this,” he told the publication. “All power to those coming forward now – we will listen to them, and learn.”

The BBC told The Guardian Barrowman was reprimanded for his behaviour, with a spokesperson saying: “To be absolutely clear, we will investigate any specific allegations made by individuals to the BBC – and if anyone has been subjected to or witnessed inappropriate behaviour of any kind we would encourage them to raise it with us directly.

“We have a zero tolerance approach and robust processes are in place – which are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect best practice – to ensure any complaints or concerns are handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”

The allegations against Clarke come after the publication previously reported accusations of groping, harassment and bullying by the actor made by 20 women.

He categorically denied the allegations.

Clarke’s new accusers allege sexual harassment on the set or at a promotional event for the BBC’s hit sci-fi series.

Clarke, who is known for playing Aaron Bishop in Bulletproof, writing the screenplay for Kidulthood, directing and starring in the sequel Adulthood as well as crime thriller 4.3.2.1., played Mickey Smith in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010.

A former runner and driver who worked on Doctor Who and was required to drive Clarke to and from set accuses him of touching her inappropriately, telling The Guardian, “Constantly the conversation was about sex.”

She alleges he repeatedly asked her to go to his hotel room for sex, asked her sexual inappropriate questions and made sexually explicit remarks and says she complained to an assistant director on the show and was given different duties as a result.

Clarke strongly denies the allegations. His lawyers called any suggestion he would be allowed to behave in such a manner because of his perceived power was “entirely implausible” because he was near the start of his career.

Another former runner on Doctor Who alleges Clarke sexually harassed her and another female coworker at a bar in the mid-2000s and that, when they rejected his advances, he spread false rumours about them on set the next day.

Clarke strongly denies the allegation. His lawyers told the publication there would have been no real reason for him to be present in the bar because he does not drink.

RadioTimes.com has contacted a representative for Clarke asking for comment.

At the end of April, the publication reported allegations from women who knew Clarke professionally and variously accused him of “sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019”.

Via his lawyers, Clarke denied all allegations put to him by the publication except one, accepting he once made inappropriate comments about one women, for which he later apologised. He denied the rest of her allegations.

In a statement, he said: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

He later apologised but continued to deny any sexual misconduct.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,” he said. “Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better,” he added.