Jodie Whittaker considered going back on her Doctor Who exit plan

The Doctor Who star announced earlier this year that she'd be leaving the show.

Published:

Jodie Whittaker broke the hearts of Doctor Who fans when she announced in July that she’d be retiring her sonic screwdriver after the upcoming series. However, the sci-fi star has since revealed that she was tempted to renege on her exit plan whilst filming the new episodes.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times magazine, Whittaker said: “Chris [Chibnall] and I always said we were going to do three series together, but then when you get to it, it’s a very different thing.

“Sometimes it was like… ‘Are we sticking to this decision?’ There’s part of me that could absolutely say, ‘No, let’s keep going! Let’s go back on it!’ But to give the fans the level that they deserve, there has to be some sacrifice. You have to know when you’ve done it.”

Doctor Who
RadioTimes magazine’s 30th October-5th November issue cover
Radio Times

She added: “When it’s my last day of shooting, that will certainly feel as if a huge part of my life is over. But as far as being the Doctor, I get to drag it out for as long as they put the episodes on for.”

Earlier this year, both showrunner Chibnall and Whittaker announced that they’d be leaving Doctor Who in 2022 following a final six-part series, which premieres on BBC One on Halloween, and a trio of subsequent specials.

It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies is set to return as showrunner for Doctor Who’s 2023 series, in time for the long-running show’s 60th anniversary, with BBC Drama head Piers Wenger describing him as a “man with a vision“.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

For more, read our exclusive Doctor Who interviews with Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson in the new edition of Radio Times, on sale from Tuesday 26th October. 
Doctor Who returns to BBC One at 6:25pm on Sunday 31st October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

