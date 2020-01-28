“Hopefully I'll get to work with Jodie, yeah. That would be incredible,” he continued.

“But again, I don't want to say too much about what the plotline is, because who knows? Who knows what'll happen?”

Meanwhile, series boss Chris Chibnall has suggested if Jack does come back it may not be for some time yet, telling The Mirror that we “categorically” won’t see him again this series.

More like this

"But who knows when he might pop up again?” he continued. “We love Captain Jack, we love John Barrowman.

"I hope that won't be his last appearance and that at some point he gets to meet the 13th Doctor.

A whole lot of who knows-es to chew on there – but not to worry. Within the episode itself it seems like the show is already priming Barrowman for another comeback, with Captain Jack telling the TARDIS team that “I’m gonna see her again. Maybe not soon, but when she needs me… I’ll be there.”

“He says 'I'll be watching - if she needs me, I'll be there,'” Barrowman told us. “So it's kind of left on a cliffhanger to see what happens.

“You can read into it all you want, but I'm not saying a thing!”

Somehow, given this ambiguous ending we doubt it’ll take another 10 years before we see Captain Jack in Doctor Who again – and when he does inevitably return, John Barrowman already has big plans for what he’d like to get up to.

“If I were asked back to be in an episode with Jodie, I'd love them to go on a big adventure with the team and with Jack,” Barrowman exclusively told RadioTimes.com. “A great adventure together. Because it's a dynamic I know.

“You know I go around and do the conventions, that's kind of how I've kind of kept the buzz going, and I've seen the audiences. They really want to see Jack and Jodie's Doctor together.

“So who knows? And if it happens, I hope it's a vast adventure.”

With Jack and the current Doctor involved? It couldn’t help but be a big one.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on Sundays on BBC One