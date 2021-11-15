The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Doctor Who star Craig Parkinson reveals if we’ll see the Grand Serpent again

Doctor Who star Craig Parkinson reveals if we’ll see the Grand Serpent again

The Line of Duty actor made his Flux debut last night – but will we see him again?

Craig Parkinson in Doctor Who

Published:

We’re officially halfway through Doctor Who: Flux, with third episode Once, Upon Time leaving us with plenty of unanswered questions.

Advertisement

One such question is whether Craig Parkinson, of Line of Duty fame, will be returning as slithering politician the Grand Serpent, who we discovered was Vinder’s (Jacob Anderson) old boss – and the pair did not end on the best of terms, to put it mildly.

The actor himself has now weighed in on whether he’ll be back after he was asked by fans on Twitter.

“It seems like there’s got to be more with Vinder in the future… at least I hope,” one fan asked, to which Parkinson replied: “Oh there is.”

He went on to reassure another fan, who tweeted that they’d hoped Parkinson would be in it “waaayyyy more”, telling them not to panic and teasing there is “much more to come”.

News of the character’s return isn’t too surprising. Eagle-eyed fans who pored over the Doctor Who: Flux trailer might have noticed exterior shots of Parkinson and Vinder that weren’t shown in last night’s episode.

Parkinson himself also posted a picture of a costume and make-up test for the Grand Serpent last night, along with the caption “be seeing you… soon” so fans can expect his return in the coming episodes.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin in Doctor Who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More