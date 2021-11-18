Doctor Who series 13’s finale will feature returning friends and foes

The Doctor Who cast for Flux’s upcoming finale has been revealed, with the Doctor set to run into a few familiar faces in series 13’s final episode.

Titled Chapter Six: The Vanquishers, it will be the final instalment in the over-arching Flux narrative as the Doctor tries to save the universe when “all hope is lost” and “the forces of darkness are in control”. Classic Doctor Who, in other words.

With many loose ends to tie up, fans can expect a packed cast for episode six, with Kevin McNally, who plays Professor Jericho in the fourth episode, and Steve Oram, who has played enigmatic real-life philanthropist Joseph Williamson throughout the series, both namechecked as returning to wrap everything up.

They’ll be returning alongside old enemies Swarm (Sam Spruell) and Azure (Rochenda Sandall) and other cast including Thaddea Graham (Bel) and – we’re sure – plenty more names that haven’t been officially confirmed yet.

Altogether, it sounds like a massive episode – though thankfully it won’t be the last time we see Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, as the BBC has confirmed that her final episode is due to air in autumn 2022.