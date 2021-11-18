Doctor Who shares first details about Jodie Whittaker’s final episode

Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Doctor will air next autumn, Doctor Who has officially announced.

The BBC One series shared the news over Twitter, confirming that the Thirteenth Doctor will bow out of the show as part of the BBC Centenary celebrations.

As part of the BBC Centenary celebrations, Jodie Whittaker’s final episode playing the Thirteenth Doctor is set to air next autumn. pic.twitter.com/vy4eXQgQQJ — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) November 18, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, the sci-fi teased Whittaker’s final outing as the titular Time Lord, writing: “The epic blockbuster special will see the Doctor fight evil across the galaxy one last time but just who will she come up against in her final battle before the Doctor regenerates once more…”

Earlier this year, Whittaker announced that she would be leaving Doctor Who in 2022 alongside Chris Chibnall, who has served as the showrunner throughout her time as the Doctor.

“Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast,” Chibnall wrote in a statement at the time. “So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys.”

The ongoing series of the BBC One show, Doctor Who: Flux, will mark Whittaker’s last full run as the Doctor, and is the first series to feature an over-arching narrative throughout all six episodes.

Chibnall recently revealed in a recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine that Whittaker’s last scene she shot as the Doctor was her regeneration, writing in the production diary column: “When it’s done, the studio floor breaks into emotion-filled applause. It is packed.”

Earlier this week, Doctor Who unveiled the title of Flux’s final episode, announcing on Twitter that the concluding instalment will be titled: ‘Chapter Six: The Vanquishers’.

