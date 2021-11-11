Doctor Who boss says last scene Jodie Whittaker ever shot was regeneration

Chris Chibnall has revealed that the last scene Jodie Whittaker shot in the Doctor Who centenary special was the Thirteenth Doctor’s regeneration scene, marking her official exit from the show.

Production on the upcoming special, which will be Whittaker’s last appearance as the Doctor and also marks 100 years of the BBC, wrapped on 13th October.

Showrunner Chibnall shared in his Production Notes column – published in Doctor Who Magazine – that the last scene Whittaker filmed as the iconic Time Lord was the character’s regeneration from her Doctor to the new Fourteenth Doctor.

“The day has been scheduled considerately and brilliantly. Jodie’s final scenes of our final episode are being shot on her final day,” Chibnall wrote.

“The last shot of the day is the last shot of the Thirteenth Doctor. When it’s done, the studio floor breaks into emotion-filled applause. It is packed.

“Gifts are given. Jodie and Mandip show a film they’ve secretly shot, as a thank you to the crew they love. It’s hilarious.

“The day’s work is topped off with the final crew photo of the Thirteenth Doctor’s era, on the set of the TARDIS… The photo is done. The day is done. The Thirteenth Doctor leaves the building. Let the wrap party begin!”

Whittaker announced in July that she would be leaving Doctor Who after the centenary special alongside outgoing showrunner Chibnall, although the Broadchurch star recently told Radio Times magazine that she considered going back on her exit plan whilst filming the new episodes.

“Sometimes it was like… ‘Are we sticking to this decision?’ There’s part of me that could absolutely say, ‘No, let’s keep going! Let’s go back on it!’ But to give the fans the level that they deserve, there has to be some sacrifice. You have to know when you’ve done it,” she said.

