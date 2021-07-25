Doctor Who cast confirms “old” monsters will return for series 13

Jodie Whittaker has confirmed that some classic Doctor Who monsters will return for her next series of the BBC sci-fi drama, though fell short of actually naming which popular baddies would face off with the Thirteenth Doctor and her friends.

“I’m excited for our amazing Whovians to see some incredible interactions with old monsters,” Whittaker said during a virtual Comic-Con@Home panel

“Because that part is so good!” added co-star Mandip Gill.

“It’s so special to work with new monsters that we’re the first people to interact with. And old monsters…there’s one in particular, I’m so excited!”

Previously, Whittaker and Gill have faced off with the likes of the Daleks, the Cybermen and the Judoon, and rumour has it that other classic foes like The Sontarans and the Weeping Angels will make their return in the upcoming series 13.

And many fans are already theorising that the Quantum-Locked angels are the baddies that Whittaker and Gill are particularly excited about, after fans spotted what appeared to be one of the stony monsters during a Doctor Who night shoot.

“We were on a night shoot, and we’d met a monster…an old monster,” Gill said during the panel. “And [co-star John Bishop] was like ‘Oh my God this is so good!’”

“It was 12 at night and it was freezing and I’m like ‘Yeah John it’s really really good – cut to three hours later he was like ‘oh my God how long are you going to be? Because it was so cold.”

Still, for now the angels’ return isn’t officially confirmed, so exactly which old monsters are making a comeback remains to be seen. Let the online speculation commence…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want more? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.