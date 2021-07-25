Doctor Who drops first-look series 13 trailer

Fans have spent months begging the BBC for more details about the next series of Doctor Who, and now the broadcaster has finally cracked – or, at least, proceeded to the next stage of a pre-ordained marketing roll-out that has nothing to do with how many tweets you send to the press office account.

Still, whatever the reason we finally have our first proper look at the eagerly-awaited series 13, with Jodie Whittaker, Chris Chibnall and the Doctor Who cast unveiling a first-look teaser trailer during a virtual panel for Comic-Con@Home (which replaces the in-person San Diego Comic-Con this year).

Did we actually learn much about the series from the trailer? Well, no – it was 43 seconds long– but when we’re getting teaser footage so many months ahead of the TV broadcast, it’s hard to care too much. Action, adventure, peril and heroism look set to be heading our way in spades, and after a long wait without a full series of Doctor Who it’s exactly the boost of excitement the fans needed.

What is the Doctor hiding from Yaz? What is that strange flying enemy? And where are all the weird and wonderful places glimpsed in the background? Hopefully we’ll soon find out.

Of course, now that we actually have had a sneak peek of what’s next for the Doctor and co, we’re sure those fans will quietly and meekly wait for the series’ release…for a day or two. And then the whole cycle will start all over again, until the end of time (and space).

But hey, that’s Doctor Who. Would we have it any other way?

