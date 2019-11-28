Glenda Jackson “wouldn’t mind” a return to politics

BBC One drama Elizabeth is Missing marks Oscar winner and former Labour minister Glenda Jackson’s first return to television in 25 years — but she admits that she “wouldn’t mind” an additional return to politics.

The 83-year-old actress, who stood down as a MP in the 2015 general election, said that she was tempted by the idea of resurrecting her political career while speaking on a panel at Wednesday’s screening.

The 90-minute drama follows Maud (Jackson), an elderly woman struggling with dementia while she attempts to find her friend Elizabeth. As Jackson spoke at the event about the steps needed to improve support for dementia sufferers, panel host EJ Dickson quipped: “Wouldn’t you consider a leadership bid?,” before adding, “You’ve gone back once, you can go back again”.

“I wouldn’t mind, I must say,” Jackson replied.

Asked whether she believed Brexit was diverting attention from social service issues, the actress said: “From whom? I mean what’s interesting at the moment [is] it seems to me that the people of this country want to discuss issues that are not Brexit, but because Brexit is the only thing the parties themselves seem to be concentrating on —and I have a sneaking feeling that once December 13th arrives, we’ll be in exactly the same position as we’re in now.”

She added that dementia was “real, it’s happening now,” and it could “only be dealt with by training people who know what they’re talking about”.

She continued: “We all know the stories about families who are having to sell the family home to be able to pay for someone to be cared for. And this in itself creates terrible dramas in families,” continuing: “It’s a big black hole for all of us, and we just have to be brave and find a candle and start working our way through it.”

Jackson also suggested that at one point during filming she feared that she had “contracted” dementia herself. Asked about her experience on the show, she referred to it as the “cherry on top of the cake. Apart from the days when I thought I had contracted the illness myself”.

Elizabeth is Missing is on BBC One, Sunday 8th December at 9pm