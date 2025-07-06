On the small screen, he won plaudits for his portrayal of Dr Christian Troy in medical drama Nip/Tuck from 2003-2010, even earning a Golden Globe nomination, and gained a strong fan following for his role as half-demon Cole Turner in fantasy show Charmed from 2000-2005.

The star passed away in Clearwater, Florida, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Leading the tributes to McMahon was Hollywood icon Nicolas Cage, who described him as "kind and intelligent" after the pair shared the screen in this year’s The Surfer.

Speaking to Deadline, Cage said: "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors.

"Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favourites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favourite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd also shared a tribute, saying, "This is terribly sad news about Julian.

"Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together. Every encounter with him was a joy."

Meanwhile, Dylan Walsh, who starred alongside McMahon in Nip/Tuck, posted on social media: "Jules! I know you’d want me to say something to make you smile — all the inside jokes.

Ad

"All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you. Rest in peace."