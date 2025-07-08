The Italian coach has a decision to make ahead of their next clash with Brazilian opposition as summer signing Liam Delap is suspended, which means either Nicholas Jackson or new arrival Joao Pedro will be required from the start.

Fluminense are the underdogs but are no strangers to an upset – having beaten Champions League finalists Inter Milan in the round of 16 – and will be desperate to extend their fairytale run after edging past Al-Hilal, who dumped Man City out, 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Tuesday's winner will face either Real Madrid or PSG in the final on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fluminense v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Fluminense v Chelsea?

Fluminense v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 8th July 2025.

Fluminense v Chelsea kick-off time

Fluminense v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm UK time.

What TV channel is Fluminense v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Fluminense v Chelsea online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Fluminense v Chelsea on radio?

Yes – you can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

