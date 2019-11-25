Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing podcast week 10: Craig Revel Horwood’s bad Saturday, Chris and Karen’s rise to the top and statistically who will win

We’ve got the lowdown on Strictly week 10

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX10 RESULTS SHOW

We’re now into the final stages of Strictly, with only five dancers left after Saffron and AJ’s shock exit in week 10.

In the latest episode of Strictly Between Us, Kimberley Bond (RadioTimes.com Entertainment Correspondent), Emma Powell (News Editor) and Eleanor Bley Griffiths look back on the weekend’s drama, including Craig’s bad mood, Karim’s dive in the dance-off, and statistically, who our winner should be.

Strictly Between Us logo
Download Strictly Between Us on Acast, YouTube or all good podcasting sites. A new episode airs every Monday.

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - Kelvin and Oti
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

