Strictly Come Dancing podcast week 10: Craig Revel Horwood’s bad Saturday, Chris and Karen’s rise to the top and statistically who will win

We’re now into the final stages of Strictly, with only five dancers left after Saffron and AJ’s shock exit in week 10.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of Strictly Between Us, Kimberley Bond (RadioTimes.com Entertainment Correspondent), Emma Powell (News Editor) and Eleanor Bley Griffiths look back on the weekend’s drama, including Craig’s bad mood, Karim’s dive in the dance-off, and statistically, who our winner should be.

Advertisement

Download Strictly Between Us on Acast, YouTube or all good podcasting sites. A new episode airs every Monday.