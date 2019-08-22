Hugh Laurie to star in political thriller Roadkill by David Hare

Hugh Laurie has been lined up to star as a conservative politician in the midst of a personal crisis in Road Kill, a new BBC drama from screenwriter David Hare.

The four-part thriller series will follow Peter Laurence, a charismatic Tory politician whose public and private life is falling apart. Despite this, Laurence seems untroubled by guilt or remorse, and continues to further his own agenda and overcome his various enemies, who are doing their level best to bring him down.

Roadkill is Hare’s first TV series since 2018’s Collateral, which saw Carey Mulligan star as a pregnant police detective investigating the assassination of a pizza delivery man in London. Line of Duty director Michael Keillor will helm all four episodes.

“I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor,” Hare said. “I can’t wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill.”