The X Factor Live Final 2018 – as it happens

28 episodes, six weeks of live shows and 16 finalists: it all comes down to this, The X Factor Live Final 2018 (7.30pm, ITV).

In Sunday’s show we’ll see Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee and Anthony Russell battle to become the contest’s 15th winner, with all three acts still in the running. And not only that: the remaining contestants are set to be joined by some very special guests, including Emeli Sandé, Leona Lewis and The Kaiser Chiefs.

So, which act will be crowned champ? And what songs will be performed tonight? Read on for the latest reaction, insight and analysis…

6.55pm So, what happened on last night’s show?

First thing you should know: nobody went home. In a change from tradition, all three finalists made it through to the final night. We’ll leave it up to you whether that’s a good thing or not.

You can see a full review of the performances and judges’ comments here. Spoiler: Dalton was AMAZING.

6.30pm Good evening! Welcome to the RadioTimes.com X Factor Live Final blog, your guide to the biggest TV event of the night (presuming you’re not watching Strictly, I’m A Celeb or what’s billed to be a puppy-packed episode of David Attenborough’s Dynasties – it’ll be on BBC1 at 8pm – jus’ sayin’).

And what a night you’re in for. If performances from James Arthur and Robbie Williams weren’t enough excitement for you last night then…well, um, it’s going to be more or less the same this evening – both singers are set to return to The X Factor stage tonight.

However, they’ll be joined by a few new guest stars. You can see more information about tonight’s performances here or check out a handy setlist for tonight below…

X Factor Final 2018 Sunday soundtrack

Guest stars

Ellie Goulding

Nile Rodgers (who was guest judge while Robbie was away on tour) & CHIC

(who was guest judge while Robbie was away on tour) & Take That with Robbie Williams

You can also expect the finalists to sing their potential winner’s duet single…

Dalton Harris will sing The Power of Love with James Arthur

Scarlett Lee will sing One More Sleep with Leona Lewis

Anthony Russell will sing I Predict a Riot with Kaiser Chiefsm including Ricky Wilson, everybody’s favourite coach from The Voice UK (if you rule out will.i.am. Jessie J, Sir Tom Jones, Danny O’Donoghue, Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, Boy George, Gavin Rossdale, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Paloma Faith)