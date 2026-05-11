Major sporting events are rarely without controversy and the French Open 2026 is no different.

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The year's second tennis major is fast approaching, but there are murmurs that some of the sport's top players may skip Roland-Garros in protest at the prize money.

Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are among the players who have spoken out about their frustrations at receiving a reduced share of the tournament's revenue.

Sinner has suggested players are not being properly respected, while Sabalenka hinted they may consider a boycott soon.

The women's World No.1 said: "I think at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that's going to be the only way to kind of fight for our rights.

"I feel like the show is on us. I feel like without us there wouldn't be a tournament and there wouldn't be that entertainment."

The total prize pot has increased 9.53 per cent from last year to €61.7m (£53.3m) – with an emphasis on boosting prize money across all rounds to aid lower-ranked players.

However, that is thought to be 15 per cent of the tournament revenue, which is lower than at ATP/WTA events and below the 22 per cent players are pushing for.

Radio Times brings you up to speed with all French Open prize money figures for 2026 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

French Open prize money 2026 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner – £2.4m

Runner-up – £1.2m

Semi-finals – £647k

Quarter-finals – £406k

Round 4 – £246k

Round 3 – £161k

Round 2 – £75k

Round 1 – £41k

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French Open prize money 2026 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair, full breakdown to come.

Winner – £105k

French Open prize money 2026 – Mixed Doubles

Total amounts per pair, full breakdown to come.

Winner – £519k

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