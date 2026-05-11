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French Open 2026 prize money round by round: How much will players earn amid boycott talk?
The prize money for the French Open 2026 has led to controversy. We have the full breakdown of men's, women's and doubles amounts on offer.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 12:26 pm
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