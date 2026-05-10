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Adolescence favourite Stephen Graham breaks down amid co-star's emotional BAFTAs 2026 speech
Christine Tremarco took home Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for playing the mother of troubled Jamie in Adolescence.
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Published: Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 7:41 pm
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